The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed his happiness over the completion of 51 km Yangte-Tali road in Kra Daadi district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Responding to the tweet threads by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu about aforesaid completion of 51 km Yangte-Tali road, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Gladdening to see this.”