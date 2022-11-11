PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR Railway Station, Bengaluru

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR Railway Station, Bengaluru today.

The Prime Minister arrived at the flag-off area on Platform no. 7 of Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station and gave the green signal to Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express. This will be the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country and the first such train in South India. It will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai, the Tech & Startup hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express will boost connectivity as well as commercial activities. It will also enhance ‘Ease of Living.’ Glad to have flagged off this train from Bengaluru.”

This was followed by the Prime Minister arriving at the flag-off area on Platform no. 8 and giving the green signal to the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train. Karnataka is the first state to take up this train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme in which the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Kashi. The pilgrims will be provided comfortable stay and guidance for visiting Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“I would like to compliment Karnataka for being the first state to take up the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train. This train brings Kashi and Karnataka closer. Pilgrims and tourists will be able to visit Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj with ease.”