PM Narendra Modi flags off two Vande Bharat Trains from Gorakhpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Gorakhpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh today. The two Vande Bharat trains are Gorakhpur – Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur – Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur Railway Station at the cost of around Rs. 498 crores and inspected the model of the proposed Gorakhpur Railway Station.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt Anandiben Patel, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, and Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, Shri Ravi Kishan.

Background

Gorakhpur – Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will pass through Ayodhya and improve connectivity to important cities of the state while providing a fillip to tourism. Jodhpur – Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express will enhance the connectivity to famous places such as Jodhpur, Abu Road, and Ahmedabad while boosting socio-economic development in the region.

The foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur Railway Station at the cost of around Rs 498 crores will provide world-class amenities to the passengers.