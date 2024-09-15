PM Narendra Modi flags off six Vande Bharat trains through video conferencing from Ranchi airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off six Vande Bharat trains, including Tatanagar-Patna, through video conferencing from Ranchi airport. The flag-off event of six Vande Bharat trains was scheduled in Jamshedpur. Mr. Modi reached Ranchi airport this morning to proceed for Jamshedpur, but his helicopter could not take off due to low visibility and inclement weather. Jamshedpur is witnessing heavy rains. Meanwhile, the Met department has forest heavy rains in Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Gumla, and Simdega. The department has also issued a red alert for this region.