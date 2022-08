New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi congratulated Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand for winning the Bronze Medal in Badminton Doubles at Birmingham CWG 2022.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Proud of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand for winning the Bronze medal in Badminton Doubles. Before leaving for the CWG, Treesa told me about her friendship with Gayatri but she was not sure about how she will celebrate if she won a medal. I hope she’s made her plans now. :)”