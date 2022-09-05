PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on Teachers Day especially to all the hardworking teachers

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has extended greetings on Teachers Day especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds. Shri Modi also paid tributes to former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister said;

“Greetings on #TeachersDay, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds. I also pay homage to our former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.”