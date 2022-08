New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has extended best wishes to the wrestler, Deepak Punia on winning Gold Medal at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Feeling proud of the spectacular sporting performance by our very own Deepak Punia! He is India’s pride and has given India many laurels. Every Indian is elated by his winning the Gold medal. Best wishes to him for all upcoming endeavours.”