PM Narendra Modi extends best wishes to the Bhavina Patel for clinching the prestigious Gold Medal in Para Table Tennis

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has extended best wishes to the Bhavina Patel for clinching the prestigious Gold Medal in Para Table Tennis at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Prime Minister said;

“The remarkable @BhavinaOfficial gives us one more occasion to be proud! She wins the prestigious Gold medal in Para Table Tennis, her first CWG medal. I hope her achievements motivate India’s youth to pursue Table Tennis. I wish Bhavina the very best for her upcoming endeavours.”