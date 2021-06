New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has extended best wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of state’s Formation Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said,

“Best wishes to the people of Telangana on the state’s Formation Day. The state is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas. Praying for the good health and well-being of the people of Telangana.”