New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to all the participating teams on the commencement of the 2023 Hockey World Cup in Odisha.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“As the 2023 Hockey World Cup commences in Odisha, my best wishes to all the participating teams. May this tournament further strengthen the spirit of sportsmanship and may it further popularise the beautiful game of Hockey. India is proud to be hosting this tournament.”