PM Narendra Modi extends best wishes for the success of the Second “Sushasan Saptah” (Good Governance Week) being observed from December 19-25, 2022

New Delhi : The Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, the people have resolved to build a glorious and self-reliant India during Amrit Kaal of next 25 years. The government’s role is to complement the people’s resolve by being an enabler in their efforts. Our role is to increase opportunities and remove obstacles from their path.

Extending his best wishes for the success of the Second “Sushasan Saptah”(Good Governance Week) being observed from December 19-25, 2022, the Prime Minister in a message said, guided by the principle of ‘Citizen-First’, our Government is striving tirelessly to make the ecosystem transparent and faster by simplifying procedures and processes at every level.

The Prime Minister said, we have undertaken various citizen-centric initiatives including redressal of public grievances, online services, disposal of service delivery applications and good governance practices. Our vision is to expand the outreach of service delivery mechanisms, making them more effective.

The Prime Minister said, it has always been our endeavor to increase the impact of governance, but reduce the interference of the government in every citizen’s life. The scrapping of thousands of unnecessary compliances, repealing of thousands of outdated laws and decriminalization of many kinds of minor offences are major steps towards this end.

The Prime Minister said, Technology has immense potential to bring the government and citizens closer. Today, technology has become a powerful tool to empower citizens, as well as a medium to optimize transparency and accountability in day-to-day functioning. Through various policy interventions, we are strongly marching ahead towards digital empowerment of citizens and digital transformation of institutions.

The Prime Minister said, it is particularly pleasing to note that this year too, the ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’ campaign continues to be a part of Good Govemance Week and extended his best wishes to everyone associated with this initiative.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of State of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony to be held on 19th December, 2022 in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, and kick-start the ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ 2022 campaign across the country as part of the Good Governance Week celebrations.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions is celebrating Good Governance Week during 19th -25th December 2022. During the week, DARPG is organizing the Sushasan Saptah ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’ 2022 a Nation-wide campaign. The campaign seeks to focus on improving service delivery and redressal of public grievances across all the Tehsils/Districts of India and progress will be reported by the District Collectors on a dedicated campaign portal www.pgportal.gov.in/GGW22

The Minister will also inaugurate an Exhibition on Good Governance Practices and launch the dedicated campaign portal for ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ 2022 (www.pgportal.gov.in/GGW22) for online updation of progress by District Collectors and State Governments. A film on “Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur” will be screened on this occasion. Chief Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh; Additional Chief secretary, Uttar Pradesh and Principal Secretary, AR, Karnataka will be presenting good governance initiatives in their respective States.

‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ 2022 will be a Nation-wide campaign for Redressal of Public Grievances and Improving Service Delivery which will be held in all Districts, States, and Union Territories of India. Over 700 Districts Collectors will be participating in ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ 2022. District Collectors will organize special camps/events at Tehsil/ Panchayat Samitis Headquarters etc. to resolve public grievances and for improved service delivery. Campaign will be conducted with focus on the following issues directly touching the lives of citizens:

Redressal of pending public grievances in CPGRAMS

Redressal of public grievances in the State portals

No. of services added for online service delivery

Disposal of Service Delivery applications

Collation of Good Governance practices and their dissemination

Sharing of one success story per district on resolution of public grievances

During the Sushasan Saptah, on December 23, 2022 a Workshop on Good Governance Practices will be held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, with Cabinet Secretary as the Chief Guest. Sessions will be held on Special Campaign 2.0 and Increasing Efficiency in Decision Making. Secretary, Department of Post; Chairman, Railway Board; Director General, National Archives of India will be making presentations on best practices by their Departments during Special Campaign 2.0. Director, General, NIC; Secretary(East), Ministry of External Affairs and Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways will be making presentations on ‘Increasing Efficiency in Decision Making’. The Special Campaign 2.0 Assessment Report will be released in this Workshop.

To realize the vision of Prime Minister, an innovative feature has been added in this year’s ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ 2022 campaign. All Districts of the country will organize a workshop on “Good Governance Practices/Initiatives” on 23rd December, 2022, which will be collated and shared on the ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur Portal along with pictures of the workshop. The key areas in which efforts need to be undertaken in the District, with a Vision of [email protected], i.e. [email protected] shall be outlined in the Workshop. A retired DC/ DM of the District will be invited as the Chief Guest and District level officers of all departments, academics and think-tanks of leading educational institutions will be invited to participate in the district level workshops. These Workshops will be a platform to encourage and document the good governance practices at the grass-root level and outline a Vision document for the [email protected]

During ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ campaign in the year 2021, more than 2.89 crore applications for service delivery were disposed, over 6.5 lakh grievances were attended, 621 services were added in the citizen charters, 380 Citizen Charters were updated, 265 best governance practices and 236 success stories were uploaded on the portal.

The ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ 2022 campaign, is expected to be pursued even more enthusiastically at the district level. The objective is to translate the vision of the Prime Minister to bring citizens across all Districts and Tehsils of India closer to administration. The ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ 2022 campaign during the Good Governance Week will create a National Movement for good governance in furtherance of the initiative towards a citizen-centric approach of governance.

All Ministries/Departments of Government of India, all State and Union Territories Governments and Districts would be participating in the campaign, inaugural event and the workshops.