PM Narendra Modi extends best wishes CISF personnel on their Raising Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has extended best wishes to the CISF personnel and their families on the Raising Day of Central Industrial Security Force.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“On their Raising Day, best wishes to all @CISFHQrs personnel. The CISF has a vital role in our security apparatus. They provide round the clock security at key locations including critical and strategic infrastructure. The force is known for its hardwork and professional outlook.”

