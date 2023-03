The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed pain over the mishap in Indore. Shri Modi has spoken to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families.”