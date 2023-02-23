PM Narendra Modi expresses happiness over the interest in ‘Aadi Mahotsav’

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed his happiness over widespread interest in ‘Aadi Mahotsav’. He was responding to the tweet thread by Dr. Bhola Singh, Lok Sabha MP wherein Shri Singh informed about his visit to ‘Aadi Mahotsav’ and said that It has been organized in a very well manner where you will get to see the wonderful presentation of tribal culture from all over India.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“यह देखकर अच्छा लगा कि आपने ‘आदि महोत्सव’ में इतनी रुचि ली। आदिवासी समाज की संस्कृति और उनके खानपान से जुड़ा आपका अनुभव उत्साह बढ़ाने वाला है।”