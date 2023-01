New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has responded to a tweet by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) in which Km. Shivangi, Student of JNV Dhenkanal, Odisha shared her views on Pariksha Pe Charcha.

Responding to the tweet by NVS, the Prime Minister said;

“I’ve been getting many interesting insights from #ExamWarriors on ways to overcome exam stress. I am glad to see such active participation from all across India.”