PM Narendra Modi expresses happiness over India having the largest network of Ramsar Sites in South Asia

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over inclusion of two more wetlands, Khijadiya Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat and Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary in UP in the Ramsar site list.

Reacting to a tweet by the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupendra Yadav, the Prime Minister tweeted :

“Excellent news!

India having the largest network of Ramsar Sites in South Asia manifests the commitment of our citizens to protect flora and fauna and live in harmony with nature.”

