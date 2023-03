The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed happiness on GeM crossing Gross Merchandise Value of ₹2 lakh crore in 2022–23.

In response to a tweet by the Union Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal, the Prime Minister said;

“Excellent! @GeM_India has given us a glimpse of the energy and enterprise of the people of India. It has ensured prosperity and better markets for many citizens.”