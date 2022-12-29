PM Narendra Modi expresses happiness as India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) comes into force

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed happiness as India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) comes into force today. Shri Modi said that it is a watershed moment for our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In response to a tweet by Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, PM Modi tweeted;

“Glad that IndAus ECTA is entering into force today. It is a watershed moment for our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It will unlock the enormous potential of our trade and economic ties and boost businesses on both sides. Look forward to welcoming you in India soon. @AlboMP”