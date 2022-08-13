PM Narendra Modi expresses happiness and pride over the amazing response to Har Ghar Tiranga Movement

Overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the #HarGharTiranga movement. We are seeing record participation from people across different walks of life. This is a great way to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Do also share your photo with the Tiranga on https://t.co/0CtV8SCMF7
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2022
Makes us all feel proud! #HarGharTiranga https://t.co/c4kr4pxvRX
Makes us all feel proud! #HarGharTiranga https://t.co/c4kr4pxvRX
I appreciate these youngsters who have supported the #HarGharTiranga movement. https://t.co/vz7vsOkYDd
That’s a great mix of Jal Shakti and Desh Bhakti! #HarGharTiranga https://t.co/tUKKA16qbK
Majestic! The people of Arunachal Pradesh are known for their unwavering spirit of patriotism. #HarGharTiranga https://t.co/G3DXAM3tce
An iconic station in Chennai lit by colours of the Tiranga. This TL has other interesting images too…do have a look. #HarGharTiranga https://t.co/Hw3rgUq677
