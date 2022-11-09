PM Narendra Modi expresses enthusiasm for Kashi Tamil Sangam

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed enthusiasm for the Kashi Tamil Sangam which exemplifies the timeless bond that exists between India’s Northern and Southern regions. The Prime Minister remarked that it will be a celebration of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat while also celebrating the beauty of Tamil language as well as culture.

Sharing a tweet by Union Minister Dr. L Murugan, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“The Kashi Tamil Sangam is a programme I am particularly enthusiastic about. It will be a celebration of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and will also celebrate the beautiful Tamil language as well as culture.”