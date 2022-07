New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed delight upon watching Arunachali sisters sing a Tamil patriotic song by Subramanya Bharti.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said:

“I am delighted and proud to see this. Kudos to these shining stars of our Yuva Shakti from Arunachal Pradesh for furthering the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ by singing in Tamil.”