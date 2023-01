New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has lauded fellow Indians for embracing digital payments as India reached a milestone of 782 Crore UPI Transactions worth ₹12.8 Lakh Crore in Dec 2022.

Sharing a tweet thread by a fintech expert, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“I like how you’ve brought out the rising popularity of UPI. I laud my fellow Indians for embracing digital payments! They’ve shown remarkable adaptability to tech and innovation.