PM Narendra Modi expressed his concern over the situation caused by #cycloneAmphan in #Odisha, #WestBengal

Bhubaneswar: PM Narendra Modi expressed his concern over the situation caused by cyclone Amphan in Odisha, West Bengal .

“My thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of Cyclone Amphan. Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected. I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest,” tweets PM Modi.

My thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of Cyclone Amphan. Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected. I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2020

“Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy,” tweets PM Modi.

Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2020

“NDRF teams are working in the cyclone affected parts. Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government. No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected”, says PM Modi.

Related

comments