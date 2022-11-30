PM Narendra Modi envisions boost to tourism in Arunachal Pradesh with addition of Donyi Polo airport

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has envisioned a boost to the tourism sector in Arunachal Pradesh with the addition of Donyi Polo airport in Itanagar. The Prime Minister also appreciated the picturesque views showcased in a video shared by Shri Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

Quoting a tweet by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu, the Prime Minister said;

“Looks great! And, with the new airport and flights being added, more people will be able to visit Arunachal Pradesh with ease and experience the warm hospitality there.”