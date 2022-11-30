National

PM Narendra Modi envisions boost to tourism in Arunachal Pradesh with addition of Donyi Polo airport

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Prime Minister,  Narendra Modi has envisioned a boost to the tourism sector in Arunachal Pradesh with the addition of Donyi Polo airport in Itanagar. The Prime Minister also appreciated the picturesque views showcased in a video shared by Shri Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

Quoting a tweet by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu, the Prime Minister said;

“Looks great! And, with the new airport and flights being added, more people will be able to visit Arunachal Pradesh with ease and experience the warm hospitality there.”

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.