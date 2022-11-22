PM Narendra Modi distributes about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela via video conferencing today. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in furthering employment generation and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment as well as direct participation in national development. Earlier in October, 75,000 appointment letters were handed over to newly inducted appointees under Rozgar Mela.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that more than 71,000 youth are being given appointment letters in more than 45 cities in India which will result in a new era of happiness for so many families. He recalled that on the day of Dhanteras, the central government had distributed 75,000 appointment letters to the youth. “The Rozgar Mela of today is proof that the central government is working in mission mode to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the country”, the Prime Minister said.

Recalling the initiation of the Rozgar Mela a month ago, the Prime Minister remarked that several Union Territories and states will keep on organising such Rozgar Melas from time to time. He expressed delight that thousands of youth were provided appointment letters in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Chandigarh by the respective governments. He further added that Goa and Tripura are also organising similar Rozgar Melas in a few days’ time. The Prime Minister credited the double-engine government for this tremendous feat and assured that such employment fairs will be organised from time to time to empower the youth of India.

The Prime Minister said that the youth is the biggest strength of the nation. The central government is according the highest priority to utilise their talent and energy for nation-building. He welcomed and complimented the new public servants. He reminded them that they are assuming this important responsibility in a very special time period, i.e. Amrit Kaal. He highlighted their role in the country’s resolve to be a developed nation in the Amrit Kaal.

In his welcome address at the Rozgar Mela at Chhawla BSF camp in New Delhi, Union Minister for DoPT, Dr Jitendra Singh said, welfare of the youth, women, backward classes and deprived sections of society always remained the top most priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, right from the beginning, PM Modi has given highest priority to the issues and concerns related to youth and has constantly sought to create new avenues and opportunities for livelihood, government jobs and income for the youth.

Expressing satisfaction over the fact that after distribution of 75,000 appointment letters to the youth on 22nd October, today 71,000 appointment letters were given to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela. He promised to Prime Minister that very soon his department will come out with the next instalment of appointment letters to meet the target of 10 lakh government jobs in next few months. He said, as per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode.

It was Prime Minister Modi, said Dr Jitendra Singh, who had, few months ago, promised the nation that he would soon provide 10 lakh government jobs for the youth. Once again, the Minister said, it is evident that Prime Minister Modi does what he says and he has the capacity to make everything “Mumkin” (possible).

Dr Jitendra Singh hoped that these young new recruits in the government will have the opportunity to contribute in the process of national building over the next 25 years to realise the dream of Century India in 2047.