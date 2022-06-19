PM Narendra Modi dedicates Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project in New Delhi

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the main tunnel and five underpasses of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project in New Delhi today. The Integrated Transit Corridor project is an integral part of Pragati Maidan Redevelopment Project. Union Ministers Shri Piyush Goyal, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Shri Som Prakash, Smt Anupriya Patel and Shri Kaushal Kishore were among those present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister called the project a big gift from the central government to the people of Delhi. He said that this tunnel is part of the campaign to transform Pragati Maidan according to the needs of the 21st Century. He recalled the enormity of the challenge in completing the project due to the traffic congestion and the pandemic. He credited the new work culture of New India and workers and engineers for completing the project. “This is a New India that solves the problems, takes new pledges and works tirelessly to realize those pledges”, the Prime Minister said.

For the first time, the Prime Minister emphasized that any government is giving importance to urban planning on such a large scale. Work is being done to provide better facilities to everyone, from the urban poor to the urban middle class. Shri Narendra Modi said that the country is creating multimodal connectivity through the vision of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan. GatiShakti is a medium of Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal said it is a result of Prime Minister Modi’s commitment towards Ease of Living that today the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project has been completed. “This is a good example of the saying, ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’ (Modi makes it possible).”

Shri Goyal said the tunnel is a shining example of AatmaNirbhar Bharat as the entire construction and designing of the tunnel has been done by our engineers. “We have undertaken a systematic shift in integrated planning and execution of the civil works during its construction, utility shifting alone is to the tune of Rs 32 crores,” he said.

Shri Goyal said the tunnel is part of redevelopment plan of ITPO site at Pragati Maidan and this state-of-the-art convention and exhibition centre will be ready in time for India’s Presidency of the G20 Summit in December next year due to be held under the chairmanship of PM Modi. “This facility will showcase to the world India’s capabilities, modernization and sensitivity towards environment,” he said.

Citing India’s success at the recently concluded WTO 12th Ministerial Conference where India championed the cause of the Developing and Under-Developed countries, Shri Goyal said Prime Minister Modi has given India a place at the high table in the international community. “The prestige that Indians receive today across the world is a symbol of a New and AatmaNirbhar India that is emerging as the voice of the world,” he said.

Guided by PM Modi, Shri Goyal said India set the narrative at the WTO Ministerial talks. “On the one side WTO and multilateralism has been promoted, while India batted on the front foot, candidly laying before the world and ensuring the interests of our farmers, fishermen and MSMEs,” said Shri Goyal, adding, “Checks are being placed on illegal fishing in the high seas and our fishermen will have full freedom in our EEZ. Similarly, we have ensured the MSP stays and our farmers interests have been protected.”

Lamenting the callous attitude of the Delhi Government towards the Pragati Maidan Corridor, Shri Goyal said unfortunately the State Government ignored repeated reminders to fulfill its share of just 20% cost of the project. “When the State Government showed complete alacrity, PM Modi declared that the Central Government will bear the entire cost of the project,” he said.

Shri Goyal said, the time, guidance and concern shown by PM Modi towards this project demonstrates his sensitivities towards the people of Delhi.