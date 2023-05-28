PM Narendra Modi dedicates new Parliament building to nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicating the newly constructed Parliament building to the Nation on 28th May 2023, Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla installed the Sengol (Sceptre) in the Newly constructed Parliament. On the 27th of May 2023 evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Adheenams at his residence and took their blessings. The Adheenams handed over the Sengol to Mr Modi.

To mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Mr Modi will also launch a 75 rupees denomination coin and stamp on the historic occasion. The new building of Parliament symbolises the spirit of self-reliant India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The newly constructed Parliament building has been built in record time with quality construction. The newly constructed building will work to further enrich India’s glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new building of Parliament on 10 December 2020.

The power of the Indian democratic system manifests in our Parliament and the new Parliament building reflects aspirations of 135 crore Indians. The new Parliament building has a built-up area of 65 thousand square metres. Its triangular shape ensures optimum space utilization. The Lok Sabha hall has 888 seats and it is based on the peacock theme, the National Bird. The Rajya Sabha will have a capacity of 384 seats and it is based on lotus theme, the National Flower. The Lok Sabha hall will be able to accommodate 1,272 seats for joint sessions.

The Building has offices which are secure, efficient, equipped with the latest communication technology and has sophisticated audio-visual systems. The state-of-the-art Constitutional Hall symbolically and physically puts the citizens at the heart of the democracy. The Central Lounge will complement the open courtyard.

A platinum-rated Green Building, the new Sansad Bhawan is a symbol of India’s commitment towards environment sustainability. An embodiment of Indian heritage, it reflects the vibrance and diversity of modern India, incorporating cultural and regional arts and crafts.

The new Parliament building is accessible for people with disabilities, divyangjans. The architectural marvel stands as a proud symbol of the nation’s progress. The magnificent structure represents not only progress but also the evolving spirit of the nation.