PM Narendra Modi dedicates AIIMS Nagpur to the nation

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation, AIIMS Nagpur today. The Prime Minister also took a walkthrough of the Nagpur AIIMS Project Model and witnessed Milestone Exhibition Gallery that was showcased on the occasion.

The Prime Minister’s commitment to strengthening health infrastructure across the country will be strengthened through the dedication of AIIMS Nagpur to the nation. The Hospital, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in July 2017, has been established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

AIIMS Nagpur, being developed at a cost of more than Rs 1575 crore, is a hospital with state-of-the-art facilities, with OPD, IPD, diagnostic services, Operation theatres and 38 departments covering all major speciality and super speciality subjects of Medical Science. The hospital provides modern healthcare facilities to the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and is a boon to the surrounding tribal areas of Gadchiroli, Gondia and Melghat.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari.