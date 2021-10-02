PM Narendra Modi congratulates winners of Healthgiri Awards 21

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated the winners of the Healthgiri Awards 21.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“I would like to congratulate the winners of the #HealthgiriAwards21. I would also like to laud the @IndiaToday group for their regular practice of honouring grassroots level change makers, be it in cleanliness or now healthcare, on 2nd October every year.

Through the COVID-19 global pandemic, extraordinary individuals and organisations rose to the occasion and strengthened the fight against the pandemic.

#HealthgiriAwards21 is a commendable effort by @IndiaToday to honour such outstanding efforts and highlight their work.”