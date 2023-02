The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated the talented youngsters who have been conferred the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar.

In response to a tweet by Sangeet Natak Akademi, the Prime Minister said;

“Congratulations to the talented youngsters who have been conferred the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar. Best wishes for their future endeavours. May they keep popularising Indian culture and music in the times to come.”