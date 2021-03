New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Shri Tirath Singh Rawat on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Congratulations to Shri @TIRATHSRAWAT on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He brings with him vast administrative and organisational experience. I am confident under his leadership the state will continue to scale new heights of progress.”