The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated the RBI Governor, Shri Shaktikanta Das for being conferred with the ‘Governor of the year’ award in the Central Banking Awards 2023.

“It is a matter of immense pride for our country that the @RBI Governor, Shri Shaktikanta Das Ji has been conferred with the ‘Governor of the year’ Award in the Central Banking Awards 2023. Congratulations to him.”