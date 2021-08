New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Sumit Antil for winning the Gold medal in Javelin throw at Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics.

Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future.”