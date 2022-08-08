National

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Srikanth Kidambi for winning Bronze Medal in CWG 2022

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Srikanth Kidambi for winning Bronze Medal at Birmingham CWG 2022. PM also expressed his happiness over the Srikanth Kidambi’s fourth CWG Medal.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“One of the stalwarts of Indian Badminton, @srikidambi wins a Bronze medal in his CWG individual match. This is his fourth CWG medal thus showing his skill and consistency. Congratulations to him. May he keep inspiring budding athletes and make India even prouder. #Cheer4India”

