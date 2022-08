New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Sonal Patel for winning the Bronze Medal in Para Table Tennis at Birmingham CWG 2022.

In a tweet, Prime Minister said;

“When talent, temperament and tenacity combine, nothing is impossible. Sonal Patel has shown this in letter and spirit by winning a Bronze medal in Para Table Tennis. Congratulations to her. I pray that she continues to distinguish herself in the coming times. #Cheer4India”