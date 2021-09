New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated shooter Singhraj Adhana for winning Silver Medal at the Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“The outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again! He wins yet another medal, this time in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. India rejoices due to his feat. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for the future endeavours. #Paralympics #Praise4Para.”