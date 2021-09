New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated shooter Manish Narwal for winning Gold Medal at the Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para.”