New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Sharath Kamal for winning Gold Medal in Men’s Singles Table Tennis at Birmingham CWG 2022.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Gold medal by @sharathkamal1 will be recorded in history as a very special one. He has shown the power of patience, determination and resilience. He also demonstrated great skills. This medal is a big boost for Indian Table Tennis. Congrats and best wishes to him. #Cheer4India.”