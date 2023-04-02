PM Narendra Modi congratulates SAIL for record production in 2022-23

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has praised Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) for achieving all time best production of Hot metal and crude steel in 2022-23.

With 194.09 lakh tonne hot metal and 182.89 lakh tonne crude steel produced this year, SAIL has surpassed previous best by 3.5% and 5.3% respectively.

The Prime Minister said that this indicates that India is taking strong steps towards aatmnirbharta in every sphere.

He tweeted:

“इस शानदार उपलब्धि के लिए बहुत बधाई! SAIL का यह उत्पादन बताता है कि स्टील ही नहीं, बल्कि हर क्षेत्र में देश आत्मनिर्भरता की ओर तेजी से कदम बढ़ा रहा हैं।”