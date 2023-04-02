Business

PM Narendra Modi congratulates SAIL for record production in 2022-23

By OdAdmin

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has praised Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) for achieving all time best production of Hot metal and crude steel in 2022-23.

With 194.09 lakh tonne hot metal and 182.89 lakh tonne crude steel produced this year, SAIL has surpassed previous best by 3.5% and 5.3% respectively.

The Prime Minister said that this indicates that India is taking strong steps towards aatmnirbharta in every sphere.

He tweeted:

“इस शानदार उपलब्धि के लिए बहुत बधाई! SAIL का यह उत्पादन बताता है कि स्टील ही नहीं, बल्कि हर क्षेत्र में देश आत्मनिर्भरता की ओर तेजी से कदम बढ़ा रहा हैं।”

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.