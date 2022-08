New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Sagar Ahlawat for winning Silver Medal in Men’s 92+ Kg in boxing at Birmingham CWG 2022.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Well fought by Sagar Ahlawat! Congratulations to him for winning a Silver medal at the CWG in Boxing. He is among India’s powerhouses in the game and his success will inspire the younger generation of boxers. May he continue to make India proud in the times to come. #Cheer4India”