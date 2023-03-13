NationalTop News

PM Narendra Modi congratulates #RRRmovie’s entire team for winning Oscar for best original song

By OdAdmin

PM Narendra Modi congratulates #RRRmovie’s entire team for winnin Oscar for best original song. India’s ‘Naatu Naatu song’ from SS Rajamouli’s film RRR made history by becoming the first Indian film to win an Oscar for best original song.
PM also congratulates entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for winning Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.