New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated the entire team of RRR on winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Sharing a tweet by RRR movie, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“A very special accomplishment! Compliments to M M Keeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj. I also congratulate S S Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and the entire team of RRR Movie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.