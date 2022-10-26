PM Narendra Modi congratulates people of Lakshadweep as Minicoy, Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach make it to coveted list of Blue Beaches

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated, particularly the people of Lakshadweep as Minicoy, Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach make it to coveted list of Blue Beaches, an eco-label given to the cleanest beaches in the world. The Prime Minister highlighted India’s remarkable coastline and lauded the passion among Indians to further coastal cleanliness.

Sharing a tweet by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupendra Yadav, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“This is great! Congratulations, particularly to the people of Lakshadweep, for this feat. India’s coastline is remarkable and there is also a great amount of passion among our people to further coastal cleanliness.”