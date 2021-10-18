PM Narendra Modi congratulates people of Devbhoomi for 100% first dose of Covid vaccination

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated the people of Devbhoomi for 100% first dose of Covid 19 vaccination for 18+ age group people. The Prime Minister has also said that this achievement of Uttarakhand is very important in the country’s fight against Covid 19.

In response to a tweet by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Prime Minister said;

“देवभूमि के लोगों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। कोविड के खिलाफ देश की लड़ाई में उत्तराखंड की यह उपलब्धि अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण है। मुझे विश्वास है कि वैश्विक महामारी से लड़ने में हमारा वैक्सीनेशन अभियान सबसे अधिक प्रभावी साबित होने वाला है और इसमें जन-जन की भागीदारी अहम है।”