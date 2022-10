New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian space agencies/organizations viz, NSIL, IN-SPACe and ISRO on the successful launch of heaviest vehicle LVM3.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Congratulations @NSIL_India @INSPACeIND @ISRO on the successful launch of our heaviest launch vehicle LVM3 with 36 OneWeb satellites meant for global connectivity. LVM3 exemplifies Atmanirbharta & enhances India’s competitive edge in the global commercial launch service market.”