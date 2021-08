New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Nishad Kumar for winning the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47 at Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics”