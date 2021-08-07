PM Narendra Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning Gold Medal in Javelin Throw at Tokyo Olympics 2020

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning the Gold Medal in Javelin Throw at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Prime Minister also said that he played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020”