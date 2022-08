New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Mohit Grewal for winning the Bronze medal in 125 kg wrestling at Commonwealth Games, 2022.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Incredible form demonstrated by our wrestlers. Adding to the medals tally is Mohit Grewal. His sharp focus stands out as he brings home a Bronze medal. Congratulations to him. I hope he scales new heights of success in the times to come.”