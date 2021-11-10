PM Narendra Modi congratulates Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma for winning medals at ISSF President’s Cup in Poland

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma for winning medals at the ISSF President’s Cup in Poland.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Congratulations to @realmanubhaker, @SarnobatRahi, @SChaudhary2002 and @abhishek_70007 for winning medals at the @ISSF_Shooting President’s Cup in Poland. The people of India are proud of their stupendous performance. Best wishes to these athletes for their future endeavours.”