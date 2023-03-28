PM Narendra Modi congratulates Karnataka for PM Mitra mega textiles park in Kalaburagi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated the people of Karnataka for establishment of a PM Mitra mega textiles park in Kalaburagi.

In reply to a tweet by the Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal the Prime Minister tweeted:

“Congratulations to my sisters and brothers of Karnataka for the establishment of a PM Mitra mega textiles park in Kalaburagi. This park will celebrate Karnataka’s rich textiles tradition and also create employment opportunities for the people.”

“ಕಲಬುರಗಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪಿಎಂ ಮಿತ್ರ ಮೆಗಾ ಜವಳಿ ಪಾರ್ಕ್ ಸ್ಥಾಪನೆಗಾಗಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ನನ್ನ ಸಹೋದರ ಸಹೋದರಿಯರಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು. ಈ ಪಾರ್ಕ್ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಶ್ರೀಮಂತ ಜವಳಿ ಪರಂಪರೆಯನ್ನು ಸಂಭ್ರಮಾಚರಿಸುತ್ತದೆ ಮತ್ತು ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಉದ್ಯೋಗಾವಕಾಶಗಳನ್ನು ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸುತ್ತದೆ.

In reply to a tweet by the Lok Sabha MP, Dr. Umesh G Jadhav, the Prime Minister referred to the potential for showcasing the textiles diversity of the country to the world through the Mega Textiles Park.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“Indeed a special day for Karnataka and particularly Kalaburagi. Through this textiles park, the world will get a glimpse of India’s textiles diversity and the creativity of our people. #PragatiKaPMMitra”

“ಕರ್ನಾಟಕಕ್ಕೆ ಮತ್ತು ವಿಶೇಷವಾಗಿ ಕಲಬುರಗಿಗೆ ನಿಜಕ್ಕೂ ವಿಶೇಷ ದಿನ. ಈ ಜವಳಿ ಪಾರ್ಕ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಜಗತ್ತು ಭಾರತದ ಜವಳಿ ವೈವಿಧ್ಯತೆ ಮತ್ತು ನಮ್ಮ ಜನರ ಸೃಜನಶೀಲತೆಯ ದರ್ಶನ ಪಡೆಯುತ್ತದೆ.